Tom Cruise set for major return in iconic role after 37 years

Tom Cruise might return with a major sequel after 34 years.

According to a report by Deadline, insiders have confirmed that the actor is in talks with Paramount Pictures to return in a sequel to the 1990 drama, Days of Thunder.

Although there's no official confirmation yet, the buzz around a potential sequel is fueled by the success of new instalments of the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible franchises. Due to these blockbusters, the odds seem to be in favour of Cruise's return.

The original film, directed by Tony Scott and written by Robert Townie, stars Cruise as Cole Trickle, a stock driver who joins NASCAR. The project also included Nicole Kidman as Dr. Claire Lewicki, Trickle's love interest.

It is worth mentioning that this project was a major turning point for Tom and Nicole on a personal level, as it marked the duo’s first meeting together which eventually blossomed into real life romance and then marriage in December 1990. The duo was considered Hollywood’s fairytale couple until their divorce in 2001.

As Cruise eyes his return to the racetrack, he is also starring in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, with the sequel scheduled to be released on May 23, 2025.