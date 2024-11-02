Adele receives praise for 'spectacular performance' from Celine Dion

Adele and Celine Dion's bond continues to grow stronger day by day.

On October 26, the Set Fire To The Rain singer spotted the 56-year-old songstress in the audience and got tears in their eyes as they embraced one another during Adele's Las Vegas residency.

At the time, the Hello hitmaker shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram and captioned it, "Words will never sum up what you mean to me."

Following to this, Dion took it to social media appreciated her close friend. “Adele, we are so grateful to you for welcoming me and my family back to the Colosseum for your amazing show!” the My Heart Will Go On singer penned.

She continued, “Your performance was spectacular, your production was so beautiful We loved seeing you and hearing you sing…it was such an emotional night for us all.”

The It's All Coming Back to Me Now singer shared, ”Your music has had such an impact on my life, it is so important to me, especially over these last few years.”

“I’m so happy for you, I wish for all your dreams to come true, for you to be doing what you want to do, for taking a little break,” Dion added

Before concluding, she wrote, ”You’re in a class by yourself…and you deserve all the best! Thank you forever, Adele…with all my love.”

In September, Adele announced that she was taking an “incredibly long time” break from live performances.

Adele's last performance is scheduled at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on November 23, 2024.