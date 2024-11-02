 
Geo News

Kerry Katona's reason behind split with Ryan Mahoney revealed

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney got engaged on holiday in Spain four years ago

By
Web Desk
|

November 02, 2024

Kerry Katona's reason behind split with Ryan Mahoney revealed

Kerry Katona's reason behind her split with her fiancé, Ryan Mahoney, has been revealed.

An insider told The Sun that the former Atomic Kitten star decided to call off her engagement with a fitness trainer after she felt "unsupported" by her partner during recent events.

“It’s not like anyone has cheated - Kerry’s felt over the last couple of months that Ryan hasn’t been that supportive - when she moved into a new home he was no help,” an insider told the outlet.

"Basically since her mum went into hospital he’s not been there for her,” shared the source.

The confidant added that Kerry didn't see a long-term future with Ryan, saying, "He’s not a bad person, he’s just lazy and she doesn’t want lazy.”

For those unversed, Kerry got engaged to Ryan on holiday in Spain four years ago.

