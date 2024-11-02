Elizabeth Gillies reveals she is ready to create 'entirely authentic' music

Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies just geared up to resume making music!

She and her fans shared the same sentiments when it came to making new music from her side and now the actress as well as songstress is ready to share it.

It has been almost a decade since the Nickelodeon star held a solo performance and is now set to perform a series of live shows at Café Carlyle in New York City from Nov. 6-9.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 31-year-old Dynasty actress stated, "It's actually been a lifelong dream of mine to have a show at [Café Carlyle], so when they approached me, I was just so excited.”

Gillies continued, "I'm at a point in my life right now where I'm really able to focus on music, and I've made that choice."

The See Beneath Your Beautiful cover-maker started off her career as a teen star in 13: The Musical on Broadway and then lent her impeccable vocals as well as talent skills to TV shows like Victorious, S** & Drugs & Rock & Roll and Dynasty.

"My first and foremost goal was to get to Broadway," she recalled, however after taking on the role of Jade West in Victorious and making hits like Give It Up with Ariana Grande, Take a Hint with Victoria Justice and her solo song, You Don't Know Me, she tried creating music similar to that after the series ended in 2013 but admitted that it was "not the music I wanted to make at the time.”

"I wanted to make singer-songwriter folk music," Liz Gillies explained who then wrote and recorded "a lot of Pink, Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson-type songs" at the time. "But it just didn't feel entirely authentic to me, and it did not feel like the right time."