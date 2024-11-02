 
Lana Condor marries beau Anthony De La Torre in a destination wedding

Lana Condor and Anthony De La first met in 2015 at Emmys

November 02, 2024

Lana Condor has married longtime partner Anthony De La Torre in a destination wedding.

The To All the Boys actress, who officially tied the knot with her beau last week, held an intimate celebration in Malibu.

Talking about her biggest day, the 27-year-old told Vogue magazine, "Being up there in front of friends and family, making the ultimate life vow, is a moment we will cherish forever."

According to Lana, it was such an emotional and joyous occasion.

The Deadly Class actress, who first met the Lords of Chaos actor at the Emmys party in 2015, recalled, “We were both there alone and saw each other from across the room.”

She continued, “And that was that—we both knew that day would forever change the course of our lives.

“We just didn’t know exactly how…but boy, did our lives change for the better!”

Among the couple's guests were Lana's To All the Boys co-stars Sarayu Blue, Janel Parrish and Madeleine Arthur, who served as one of her bridesmaids.

