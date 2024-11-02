Henry Cavill starrer ‘Highlander' gets upsetting update

Highlander, a classic fantasy movie starring British heartthrob Henry Cavill, has received an upsetting filming update.



As per Redanian Intelligence, the production of the reboot film, which was scheduled to begin in January 2025, has been pushed back to May 2025.

This is not the first time the Cavill starrer has been delayed.

Earlier, the film was reportedly set to be filmed from December 2024 to April 2025 then it was pushed back to January last month.

The film is a reboot of 1986's Highlander which follows a “Celtic warrior who was part of an ancient race of immortals who battle one another throughout the centuries until only one is left standing”.

Apart from the Man of Steel actor, the talented cast includes Clancy Brown, who is set to play the main villain of the movie.

Moreover, the supporting cast also includes Christopher Lambert, and Sean Connery.

Additionally the plot remains firmly under wraps for the time being, as per the publication.

Highlander has been written by Ryan J. Condal, Michael Finch, and Kerry Williamson.

The film, which will be helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, is expected to be released in 2026.