Tyler, the Creator sends loud and clear message for Taylor Swift's fans

Tyler, the Creator bashed Taylor Swift’s fans for being ‘racist’ in a new interview

November 02, 2024

Tyler, the Creator has called out Taylor Swift's fans after they attempted to shame the singer for his success.

The 33-year-old rapper broke Swift's record 698-day undisrupted run at the top of the Spotify Top Artist chart.

Now according to Billboard, the See You Again rapper accused the Swifties of racism.

"I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist a**”, he said.

Tyler added, "Bringing up old lyrics, b****, go listen to Tron Cat. I don't give a f***. I don't give a f*** b****. They gonna bring out the old me." (sic)

The rapper said that after his success, the 34-year-old Love Story hitmaker’s fans began dragging up the rapper's past lyrics in an attempt to shame him.

The American musician has referenced Swift in various tracks in the past, including his 2011 song Nightmare, in which he sings, "My father called me to tell me he loved me/ I'd have a better chance of gettin' Taylor Swift to f*** me." (sic)

His remarks about the Anti-Hero singer comes a day after his latest album, titled Chromakopia, topped the UK album chart, four days after being released. 

