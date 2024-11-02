Kate Middleton hesitant to make royal comeback: Here's why

Real reason why Kate Middleton is returning to royal duties slowly exposed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her first surprise public appearance last month since completing chemotherapy, stepping out with Prince William.

The future queen is reportedly returning to her public-facing duties slowly and a royal expert has disclosed its real reason.

Speaking to Us Weekly, per InStyle, royal expert Christopher Andersen said the Princess of Wales is prioritizing her mental health as she considers what appearances she will be making and how she splits her time between her family, her charities, and the things she has to do as a senior royal.

The royal expert said, "Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago. She's tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she's not taking anything for granted. She's following doctor's orders...[It's] baby steps."

Christopher Andersen went on saying, "Kate has been [doing this] for some time but is not yet back to full strength.

"It will be some time—certainly months—before we see her plunge headlong into a full-time schedule."