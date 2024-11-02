 
Geo News

Kate Middleton hesitant to make royal comeback: Here's why

The royal expert said Kate Middleton has been [doing this] for some time but is not yet back to full strength

By
Web Desk
|

November 02, 2024

Real reason why Kate Middleton is returning to royal duties slowly exposed
Real reason why Kate Middleton is returning to royal duties slowly exposed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her first surprise public  appearance last month since completing chemotherapy, stepping out with Prince William.

The future queen is reportedly returning to her public-facing duties slowly and a royal expert has disclosed its real reason.

Speaking to Us Weekly, per InStyle, royal expert Christopher Andersen said the Princess of Wales is prioritizing her mental health as she considers what appearances she will be making and how she splits her time between her family, her charities, and the things she has to do as a senior royal.

The royal expert said, "Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago. She's tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she's not taking anything for granted. She's following doctor's orders...[It's] baby steps."

Christopher Andersen went on saying, "Kate has been [doing this] for some time but is not yet back to full strength.

"It will be some time—certainly months—before we see her plunge headlong into a full-time schedule."

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice react to major snub from King Charles
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice react to major snub from King Charles
'Scooby Doo' star Matthew Lillard reveals why he turned down 'DWTS'
'Scooby Doo' star Matthew Lillard reveals why he turned down 'DWTS'
Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy enjoys surprise trip with Gabbriette Bechtel
Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy enjoys surprise trip with Gabbriette Bechtel
Prince William releases big statement after new update on Kate Middleton's health
Prince William releases big statement after new update on Kate Middleton's health
Khloe Kardashian goes all out for spooky season with her kids
Khloe Kardashian goes all out for spooky season with her kids
Anastacia Lyn Newkirk makes waves with her rare appearance
Anastacia Lyn Newkirk makes waves with her rare appearance
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gets honest about dating rumors
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gets honest about dating rumors
Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong'o join forces for 'wild' upcoming film
Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong'o join forces for 'wild' upcoming film