Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy enjoys surprise trip with Gabbriette Bechtel

Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy and fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel seem to be in good spirits

November 02, 2024

Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy and fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel were spotted enjoying together during surprise trip to Australia.

As reported by MailOnline, the ex-boyfriend of Swift was spotted in Sydney on Saturday enjoying time together with the US pop star.

For the outing, the 35-year-old singer donned a plain navy jumper paired with black pants and matching dress shoes, holding a cup of coffee in his hand.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old US influencer, who was born in California, opted for all-black look in a designer blouse paired with a matching skirt and plain black slippers.

She highlighted her natural beauty with a light layer of nude makeup and accessorised with a black designer handbag.

The English singer-songwriter has been linked with Gabbriette since September 2023, following Matty’s split from Swift in June that year.

The couple’s outing comes few days after the About You singer dished that his 1975 band was hated when they first formed in an interview with Doom Scroll podcast.

“Every band that got signed over us was a band that was essentially doing an impression of the Arctic Monkeys,” Matty recalled.

