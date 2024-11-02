Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gets honest about dating rumors

Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez were rumored to be dating during the Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp’s lawyer in the Amber Heard defamation case, Camille Vasquez, has revealed that the duo never dated, and never will date.

During the televised case, the internet was abuzz with speculation that Depp, 61, and Vasquez, 40, were dating.

However, in a new interview, the lawyer has debunked all such rumors, telling Extra, "I would never. Let me just go on the record here: never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he's a lovely person… He's not my type."

The lawyer, whose efforts won Depp the case against Heard, went on to share that she found out through her parents about the rumors.

She also shared that she hasn’t seen any of The Tourist star’s hit films.

"Admittedly, never seen him, really, in any film," Vasquez admitted. "Maybe Chocolat?"

Host Billy Bush asked if she’d seen Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

"Never to this day," she revealed. "I have not seen him in Pirates."

After revealing that she hasn’t seen the best of the Edward Scissorhands star’s movies, she praised the star for his ideology.

Camille Vasquez recalled their first meeting, saying, "After maybe 30, 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out-of-body experience and looking at him and thinking, 'He views the world so differently than I do.’ He definitely uses a different part of his brain. He's such an artist."

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s directorial project Modi: Three Days on the Wings of Madness will hit theaters on December 5, 2024.