Tom Holland teams up with Austin Butler for exciting collaboration

Tom Holland and Austin Butler will play brothers in a new collaboration

November 02, 2024

Tom Holland and Austin Butler have teamed up for a new movie.

Titled as American Speed, according to Variety, the film will star the duo in the role of brothers.

The movie, which is based on a true story of the Whittington Brothers, will reportedly depict the 1980s IMSA Scandal.

The famous scandal saw several drivers charged after financing their campaigns with money from illegal ventures.

As per the publication, Holland, who is best known for Spider-Man: No Way Home film, and Butler, who played the role of Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis, are the only confirmed cast actors for the project.

Produced by Charles Roven, American Speed will be penned by Dan Wiedenhaupt.

The film's rights have been acquired by Amazon MGM Studios.

The news of both actors comes amidst Holland making a surprising revelation about checking up on his girlfriend, Zendaya on the podcast On The Menu.

The actor was also asked what was the last thing that he searched online for, to that the Uncharted star admitted that he searched his girlfriend.

"I'm not on socials and I delete it when I’m not using it. So sometimes like - it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing.”

The actor added, “I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool. So I just give her a little google and look through the news and I’m like, ‘she’s good.’”

