'Scooby Doo' star Matthew Lillard reveals why he turned down 'DWTS'

Matthew Lillard has opened up on life after the 'Scooby Doo' movies and why he didn't join 'Dancing with the Stars'

Scooby Doo star Matthew Lillard has a specific reason for not joining Dancing with the Stars.

Lillard, 54, said in a new interview that he got the option to star in DWTS after Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, in which he played Shaggy, flopped in 2004.

“I was going to do Dancing with the Stars. And I was like, if I do Dancing with the Stars, I’ll never win an Academy Award,” Lillard told Business Insider. “If I do Dancing With the Stars, I’ll be famous and not a great actor, and I really just wanted to be a great actor.”

He went on to share that he’d expected to get many acting offers after the Scooby Doo movies, but the opposite happened.

“I thought I’d be No. 1 on the call sheet for the next 10 years of movies,” Lillard said. “And the reality was, the exact opposite happened.”

Recalling the time he was desperate for jobs, he said: “I was caught up in the parts I was getting, I was caught up in this drive to be quote-unquote famous. I’ve gone through good patches and bad patches. I’ve been irrelevant and thought I was never going to work again.”

Matthew Lillard went on to get supporting roles in The Descendants and Clint Eastwood’s Trouble With the Curve.