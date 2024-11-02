Prince William compared to Queen Elizabeth for THIS reason

Prince William seems “freer” to express himself after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who had an awe inspiring effect on everyone.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, William, the Prince of Wales, has had a similar journey with his grandmother as she herself had with the Queen Mother.

Jennie explained to OK!: "You probably could draw a parallel with the way the late Queen loosened up after her mother died. There was always the feeling that things had to remain pretty much the same during the Queen Mother‘s lifetime – she was extremely conservative and no one wanted to shock her.”

She pointed out: “People say that the Queen would never have taken part in the James Bond skit at the Olympics, or the Paddington Bear sketch at the Platinum jubilee, if her mother had been alive. I suppose she felt there was no one to judge her, after the Queen Mother‘s death.”

Comparing the two scenarios, she added: "And perhaps there is something of that in William these days. Everyone was always in awe of the late Queen. I remember Harry once saying to some students that they shouldn’t worry about being nervous if they saw the Queen because that’s how everyone felt – including him. So perhaps William feels a bit freer these days to express his feelings and emotions publicly, which makes him all the more relatable."