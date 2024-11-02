'Nobody Wants This' star Jackie Tohn teases storyline of season 2

Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn is an old pal of Kristen Bell

Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn has revealed what she thinks is in store for Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell) in season 2 of the show.

Tohn plays Noah’s older brother, Sasha’s (Timothy Simons) wife Esther in the show. The couple share 13-year-old daughter Miriam.

“I don’t think it’s going to be easy, but I think that they are going to have a relationship,” Tohn told Us Weekly. “I think since season 1 is so dreamland, they’re probably going to get into more real relationship-y stuff. I mean, they did do it a little bit with getting the ‘ick’ and her just being like, ‘This can’t work. What are we doing?’ But maybe just more relationship-y things. I mean, we’ll see.”

“I just think that the stories are going to expand and I leave it to our brilliant writers to tell us where that goes,” Tohn, who’s been pals with Bell for two decades, suggested. “We’ll see. We love some drama!”

Elsewhere in the interview, she reflected on how it was to play a character who dislikes her real-life pal.

“She’s so cute; she’s the best. It always makes me giggle when people think that I am the edgy, mouthy one of the two of us,” she said.

Jackie Tohn continued to share their friendship dynamic with Kristen bell, saying, “My personality is not going to be best friends with someone for 20 years who is delicate. She loves a roast, she loves to make fun of me. It’s fun and easy to [work together]. It’s, like, with anything with acting, if you are in a scene with your partner and you have to pretend you don’t like someone. It’s not that hard.”