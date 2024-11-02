Photo: Cameron Diaz embraces natural beauty after Hollywood return: Report

Cameron Diaz was reportedly not a fan of how cosmetic procedures made her face look.

While many new celebrities are reportedly getting more work done to look best, Cameron Diaz is reportedly comfortable in her own skin, as per an insider privy to Life & Style.

“It’s no secret Cameron used to get a little bit of work,” the source began.

They went on to address that previously “just like everybody else in her industry” Cameron Diaz “was under pressure to get Botox and all that stuff.”

Nonetheless, she has deleted this peer pressure from her life, and now she wants to embrace her natural beauty.

“But she hated how it changed her face and swore off it years ago,” the spy continued.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cameron is currently gearing up for the release of her Hollywood comeback film Back in Action. The movie will hit streaming platform Netflix in January 2025.

Reportedly, saying no to Botox “really paid off” for Cameron, who quit Hollywood in 2014, “because she looks fantastic and very natural, unlike a lot of her peers,” the source remarked in conclusion.