Ryan Reynolds gets honest about Martha Stewart's remarks

According to Martha Stewart, Ryan Reynolds is not so funny in real life. The Deadpool star replied with his usual witty humour.



"I’d disagree with her," he wrote on X. "But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

It came after the 83-year-old was asked on Bilt Rewards' Rent Free game show to name the celebrity with whom she would have the most fun hanging out.

“He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face. Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?" the TV personality added, who lived near Ryan's home in Bedford, New York, for years.

"And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious."

Not stopping there, Martha also rearranged the list of celebrities respondents chose based on who would be the most fun to hang with.

"Taylor, and then I would do Snoop, and then I would take Ryan off it," the writer added. "and I would put in, uh, somebody else."

Further, Martha said George Clooney would be better off replacing Ryan "Because he's fun. George is really nice to hang out with."

"But he isn't funny," she noted. "Maybe he can get to be funny again," adding, "I'm going to get in trouble. He's my neighbor."