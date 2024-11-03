Queen Elizabeth wanted to take crucial ‘money' decision for Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II had a clear future in mind for Prince Andrew, says an expert.



Her Majesty had plans to drive her second out of the Royal Lodge had she been alive another year.

Royal author Robert Hardman, in an excerpt in Daily Mail, reveals Queen Elizabeth II’s real plans for Andrew.

Mr Hardman writes: "'Had she lived another year, he would have been out,' says a former adviser to Elizabeth II firmly.

Speaking about Prince Harry’s exit from the family, the expert added: "'It was her plan to move him out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and to move Andrew in there.

"'It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable.'"

Mr Hardman also added that the late Queen's staff were "more than happy to make it happen" to take over Andrew’s office.

One staff member recalled: "'No one felt guilty about taking over his office because he and his people had become bullies by the end.'"