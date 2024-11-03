 
Geo News

Queen Elizabeth wanted to take crucial ‘money' decision for Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II wanted to take crucial steps for Prince Andrew’s future

By
Web Desk
|

November 03, 2024

Queen Elizabeth II had a clear future in mind for Prince Andrew, says an expert.

Her Majesty had plans to drive her second out of the Royal Lodge had she been alive another year.

Royal author Robert Hardman, in an excerpt in Daily Mail, reveals Queen Elizabeth II’s real plans for Andrew.

Mr Hardman writes: "'Had she lived another year, he would have been out,' says a former adviser to Elizabeth II firmly.

Speaking about Prince Harry’s exit from the family, the expert added: "'It was her plan to move him out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and to move Andrew in there.

"'It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable.'"

Mr Hardman also added that the late Queen's staff were "more than happy to make it happen" to take over Andrew’s office.

One staff member recalled: "'No one felt guilty about taking over his office because he and his people had become bullies by the end.'"

Harrison Ford releases big statement ahead of election
Harrison Ford releases big statement ahead of election
Kevin Costner becomes joke after unrealistic expectations: Source
Kevin Costner becomes joke after unrealistic expectations: Source
Prince Harry thinking money, not family with Portugal move: Expert video
Prince Harry thinking money, not family with Portugal move: Expert
Ryan Reynolds gets honest about Martha Stewart's remarks
Ryan Reynolds gets honest about Martha Stewart's remarks
Marvel rules out 'Agatha All Along' post-credit scenes
Marvel rules out 'Agatha All Along' post-credit scenes
Ariana Grande ditches stage name for 'Wicked' credits
Ariana Grande ditches stage name for 'Wicked' credits
Amy Robach reveals true colours amid T.J. Holmes: Source
Amy Robach reveals true colours amid T.J. Holmes: Source
Billy Crystal on 'Toy Story' role: 'I turned it down'
Billy Crystal on 'Toy Story' role: 'I turned it down'