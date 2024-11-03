Photo: Kevin Costner becomes joke after unrealistic expectations: Source

Kevin Costner is reportedly trying to make his mark in the surfing community, but the members of this league are not welcoming him with open arms.

According to a Life & Style source, the acting sensation, who has finally moved on from his divorce with Christine Baumgartner, "has been quietly trying to get in the surfing community for years.”

However, Kevin “hasn't even got a foot in the door because they think he's lame and a Hollywood star who should stick to dry land," shared the source.

As per this source, the 69-year-old actor does not understand that the surfing world is "very competitive," and “Surfers don't like these amateurs infringing on their waves.”

“Plus, he's locked in this 'I'm cool in my new life' mode, and they're saying, 'Who does he think he is?'" the source also addressed.

In addition to this, the spy claimed that Kevin’s lack of expertise is evident because he "is buying up surfboards that are all wrong, and people think he's a joke."

In conclusion, the source remarked, “Bottom line is this is a very tight, cliquey, snobby community, and he's not doing himself favors with his arrogance and by expecting people to fall to their feet."