Photo: Jennifer Lopez talking to Matt Damon about Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly still obsessed with her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

As per a tipster privy to In Touch, Jennifer Lopez is still holding on to her marriage with Ben Affleck even when she was the one who initiated the divorce filing.

The insider dished that “she claims to be moving on from Ben, the truth is quite the opposite.”

“She’s still totally obsessed with him and even has Google Alerts set up for his name, which is just beyond unhealthy,” the source explained.

“Any time she sees their mutual friends, she steers the conversation to Ben,” they also addressed.

In addition to this, the source mentioned, “She often finds excuses to swing by his house, dropping off items just to linger and see what he’s up to,” adding, “And anytime she talks to Matt Damon, it’s always about Ben,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

This report comes as surprise to fans as earlier another source shared with the outlet that the 55-year-old singer and actress is looking to have "fun" with "hot young guys" while trying to "forget" Affleck.