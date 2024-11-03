Julia Roberts comes under fire for political ad

Julia Roberts has backed the Harris-Walz campaign and narrated one of their ads. This support did not sit well with the running presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who has slammed her for it.



Created by Vote Common Good, the ad told women that their vote is their choice no matter how their husbands or anyone else may be voting.

“I’m so disappointed at Julia Roberts. She’s going to look back on that and she’s going to cringe. ‘Did I really say that?’” the ex-president said on Fox & Friends.

“It doesn’t say much for her relationship, but I’m sure she has a great relationship. The wives and the husbands, I don’t think that’s the way they deal. Can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she’s voting for?"

"Did you ever hear anything like that? Even if you had a horrible — if you had a bad relationship, you’re going to tell your husband. It’s a ridiculous thing. So stupid," he continued.

In other news, Harrison Ford has thrown his weight behind Kamala Harrison ahead of the Nov 5 election.

"I’ve got one vote — same as anyone else — and I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris," he said in a video statement.