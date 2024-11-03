Photo: Jimmy Fallon advised to come clean amid new allegations: Report

Jimmy Fallon is reportedly known for keeping secret even from his friends, but his age defying looks speak for themselves that he is getting work done.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the American T.V. plays coy when friends accuse him of going under the knife, but he is making use of several cosmetic procedure to retain his charm.

“Jimmy plays it down, but he’s obviously having work done, such as Botox, fillers, lasers and probably much more,” said the source.

In addition to this, the source mentioned, “He’s not fooling anyone,” adding, “He hasn’t aged a day since he started doing Tonight a decade ago!”

“He makes a surprised expression, but he’s not really surprised,” said the insider of the popular host.

Before signing off from the chat, the source noted, “People think he should just come clean about all the surgery he’s had and not pass it off as genetics, but he would rather pretend he’s the real deal.”

It is pertinent to mention here that many celebrities including Amy Robach, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are also getting new work done to escape aging.