Kate Middleton makes kids ‘proud' with Christmas plans

Kate Middleton has reportedly made her children proud with her progress in cancer ahead of Christmas preparations.



The Princess of Wales, who revealed last month that she has recovered from cancer, is moving forward with her yearly tradition, Christmas carol preparations.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the magazine: "Halloween, Bonfire night, Christmas – they all come in a bit of a rush at this time of year, but it’s an exciting time for children – and for parents who like to join in the fun with spooky decorations, huge bonfires fireworks, toasted marshmallows and, of course, Christmas carols."

"This will obviously be a very special carol concert for Catherine, and the whole family. They will be so proud to see her back taking a leading role in one of her very own projects, and I imagine that as many members of the Royal Family as possible will join her this year."

Jennie adds: "It will be a proud moment for William, and a joyful and reassuring one for the children. Mum is back, doing her thing. It won’t signal a return to royal duties for Catherine, but it will certainly be an important and hugely welcome milestone along her road to full recovery."