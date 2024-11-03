Prince Harry elated as Royals are ‘listening' after William confession

Prince Harry’s prayers have seemingly been answered amid Prince William’s alleged olive branch.



The Duke of Sussex has received a response from elder brother Prince William in the shape of an olive branch.

Writer Richard Kay, told Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential: "Well, you could easily take that latter view that he can't not mention [Harry's name]. How could he separate Harry and him from something which his mother took them both to.

"But I think there is something calculated and I think it is an olive branch. A few months ago, we had a story - sadly didn't turn out to be quite right that William had made another gesture towards Harry. And they pushed back very firmly on this and they didn't want the newspaper to run the story, which we didn't. But this time, I think there is something in the wind here."

He went on to say: "Now, whether we can divine too much about what this means for the future, but we know from all the mood music from California that Harry is desperate to try and build some bridges with his family here again and maybe this is a sign that the family are listening."