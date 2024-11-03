King Charles to face ‘legal' trouble if he bring back Harry

King Charles can suffer in maintaining his monarchy and credibility if he approaches Prince Harry to make amends, it is reported.



His Majesty can undergo legal troubles if he tries to support Harry amid his security battles against the Home Office.

Royal expert Robert Hardman reports a senior constitutional expert : "Here you have the infelicitous situation where the King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts. That is pulling the King in three directions.”

"You also have the situation where the King's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong," Hardman added.

"So imagine the situation if the prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later to describe that conversation – or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate. There would be serious legal jeopardy. Harry would only have to say, 'My father said this' and a court case could collapse," added Hardman, author of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.