James Corden leaks spoiler for 'Gavin and Stacey' finale?

James Corden just gave away a spoiler for the popular Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day Special.

In a conversation with The Mirror, the 46-year-old actor and comedian hinted that an audience favourite character “will die,” particularly Uncle Bryn.

He has now sparked fear and anticipation amongst viewers who are awaiting the release of the special after he told the outlet, “What we were editing today was a very moving and emotional scene at Bryn’s funeral. I’m joking, I promise. Or am I”

Bryn, who is Stacey’s uncle, is portrayed by Rob Brydon and has been in the show since its 2007 pilot, however it seems, his character’s demise has been probably been filmed. Whether or not it would make it to the final cut is still unclear.

Adding to the rumors, Brydon added that he was “moved to tears” by the last ever episode’s script for Gavin and Stacey.

He spoke to Chris Evans of the finale’s script and said, “First of all, we knew it was going to happen, but we were told we had to keep it a secret. So, you have to lie to people!”

“It's a horrible feeling, because you don't want to lie to somebody right in the face,” the 59-year-old added.

The actor and comedian further mentioned, “It was a couple of months before the cast saw the script. I only saw it, we were on holiday, we were away, about a month ago. I read it. Oh, it's so good.”