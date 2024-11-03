Cara Delevingne gives recent update on her sobriety journey

Cara Delevingne just unveiled recent details of her sobriety journey!

After the iconic 32-year-old model recreated a popular moment from the early 2000s of herself posing with champagne, she revealed on Instagram that she is still sober, despite the pictures saying otherwise.

Delevingne, who also attended a Halloween bash as Christina Bale from American Psycho, was also joined by Mean Girls star, Renee Rapp, for the pictures.

The two can be seen portraying the characters Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore back from when they attended the NYC premiere of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in 2003, holding champagne in their hands.

In reference to Delevingne’s sobriety journey that began in 2022, a fan questioned the status of her journey since the model posed with champagne in her hand.

“I thought you were working on your sobriety,” a follower had asked in the comments section.

She replied simply, “I am still sober.”

While in the caption of the Instagram upload, Delevingne penned, “I love gay Halloween! What do you mean you are Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz on the way to the Charlie's angels full throttle premiere in 2003. #stillsober.”