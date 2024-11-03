Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce love story inspires new holiday movie

The upcoming holiday movie has sparked excitement due to its uncanny resemblance with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance.

The trailer of Lifetime's new movie Christmas in the Spotlight was released on Friday, showing Swift and Kelce inspired romance between a pop icon and a football player.

The movie follows the story of Bowyn, a blonde pop star played by Jessica Lord, as she navigates romance with football player Drew, played by Laith Wallschleger.

Their relationship kicks off when Drew attends Brew’s concert with his young niece and catches the pop star’s attention, which resembles to Kelce attending Swift’s concert with his friendship bracelet displaying his number.

However, Drew and Bowyn’s relationship doesn’t come easy due to their celebrity status. As they grow together, they face challenges like busy schedules and “people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show.”

Additionally, fans on X also pointed out a hidden reference to the Grammy winning artist in the trailer. Drew's football number is 13, which is also the lucky number of Swift.

"His jersey number being 13 like omg," an X user wrote.

Christmas in the Spotlight is scheduled to premiere on November 23.