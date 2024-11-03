Lainey Wilson checks off 'to-do list' of cancer survivor fan: 'she did it'

Lainey Wilson just made a young cancer survivor’s day!

According to a fan-recorded video, uploaded on TikTok, the 32-year-old award winning singer can be seen performing at the Walmart Amphitheater in Rogers.

During her show, Wilson noticed a young girl in the crowd holding up a handmade “to-do” list over which the Watermelon Moonshine crooner brought her up on stage and kneeled beside the girl, asking, “Do you want to hold it up for them?”

The country music icon began reading the list into her microphone as the girl showed off her sign to the spectators at the amphitheater.

“Her to-do list is,” Wilson began, reading, “Beat cancer, she did it! Beat cancer again, she did it! Meet Lainey Wilson, she did it! And sing with Lainey ... she’s about to do it, y’all!”

Grabbing a pen, the Heart Like A Truck hitmaker then crossed off the last two items on the fan’s list. She took the girl’s hand and belted out the lyrics to Miranda Lambert’s track, Kerosene.

Wilson kept smiling warmly at her young fan, as the two sang together and when the song was over, the artist embraced the girl with a big hug.

Currently, the Wildflowers and Wild Horses singer is on her Country’s Cool Again tour, that was announced in 2023, began in May 2024 and is expected to be carried out until July 2025.