Andy Samberg faces 'SNL' stress again in his comeback

Andy Samberg is back on Saturday Night Live and he’s rediscovering the stress that comes with being part of the iconic show.

Samberg, whose career soared after he was cast on SNL, says that stress is part of the experience.

On The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, Samberg says, “It's been fun, I gotta say. It's been really fun going back."

However, he added that “also inheriting, re-inheriting the stress of it and being like, 'Oh, right, this is intense’” is part of the experience.

Samberg’s reunion on SNL comes for the 50th season as he plays Doug Emhoff, potential future first husband of Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph.

Reflecting on the latest episode hosted by Michael Keaton, Samberg channelled his inner Beetlejuice.

“That last show, I was like, if this Beetlejuice thing doesn't work, I'm just going to be here and not do anything. That puts you right back in the feeling of being a cast member — of, you're always at risk,” he said on the podcast.

Talking about his SNL experience, he added, “I was a cast member here on SNL, where I appeared in upwards of 100 digital shorts, and six live sketches! So this is going to go great.”

With stakes being higher this season, Samberg said, “it's a little more mellow. Me and Maya have been talking about it. It's a little more mellow because we know why we're there specifically.”