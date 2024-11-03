 
Princess Eugenie spotted with Prince Andrew after major snub from King Charles

November 03, 2024

Princess Eugenie spotted with Prince Andrew after major snub from King Charles
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been spotted with Prince Andrew amid reports she and Princess Beatrice are "very upset" following King Charles major snub,

A close friend of Eugenie and Beatrice told the Daily Beast, per the Daily Express, “They are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but they're not surprised. They are sanguine about it."

The insider further said: "It seems mean that the girls aren't being used at all when they have made it clear they want to be of service, especially when Prince Andrew has been accepted back into the fold. They have done nothing wrong and they shouldn't be visited with the sins of their father."

Amid these claims, Princess Eugenie joined her father Prince Andrew on his shooting trip.

Andrew was spotted driving on the grounds of Windsor to join Eugenie and her husband on a pheasant shoot.

It is the first time Eugenie has been seen after reports of snub from King Charles.

