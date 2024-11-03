Prince William opens up about Kate Middleton amid separation

Prince William has opened up about his beloved wife Kate Middleton as he returns to South Africa without the Princess of Wales.

The future king jets to South Africa on Monday for the start of a four-day trip which will take in the annual awards ceremony for his multi-million dollar environmental prize.

William travels to Cape Town for a series of events to promote his Earthshot Prize, while he will also attend the United for Wildlife Global Summit and have a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his stay.

The trip will be the Prince of Wales' first to South Africa since 2010, and he will be making the visit alone as his wife Kate is still managing a return to work after finishing a course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Amid this four-day separation from wife for a good cause, Prince William took to X, formerly Twitter handle and talked about Kate Middleton.

He tweeted, “Africa has always held a special place in my heart – as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and most recently as the founding inspiration behind The @EarthshotPrize.”



