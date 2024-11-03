Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Antin reach an unexpected settlement

Nicole Scherzinger and The Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin have ended their three-year legal fight about the group’s cancelled reunion tour.

According to Page Six, lawyers for Scherzinger and Antin filed papers on Friday in Los Angeles, saying that both “parties have reached a settlement in principle, subject to the execution of certain written agreements.”

However, the notice, shared by the outlet, did not reveal the details of the settlement.

An insider reported that Scherzinger and Antin “actually came to a resolution months ago but needed some time to formalize the details.”

After the paperwork was filed on Friday, the court canceled a jury trial that was set for December 9 and replaced it with a hearing on January 28, 2025, to close the case.

For those unversed, in September 2021, Antin sued Scherzinger because she refused to join The Pussycat Dolls’ first tour in ten years unless she (Scherzinger) got full creative control and 75 percent of the profits.

Scherzinger’s lawyer responded in January 2022, saying the lawsuit was “meritless” and that she only wanted to change her contract because COVID-19 had delayed the tour, which was supposed to support their comeback song React.

That same month, Scherzinger announced that the tour was canceled, disappointing her bandmates, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, as found out through Scherzinger’s Instagram post.

The conflict escalated in August 2022 when Scherzinger filed her own complaint against Antin, claiming that Antin had "mismanaged" the group and "misused" money that Antin denied.

It is pertinent to mention that in July this year, Scherzinger, who is now on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard, showed that she was ready to put the dispute behind her.

“I love my Dolls. I love the Pussycat Dolls. So, I always say never say never,” she told the Daily Mail, articulating her thoughts on the likelihood of another reunion.