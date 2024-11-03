Palace source breaks silence against Meghan Markle

A palace source has finally shed light into what they think of Meghan Markle

A source close to the palace has finally broken their silence over Meghan’s earlier claims about being ‘left to the wolves’ while she was still a member of the Firm.

It has all been brought to light in author Robert Hardman’s biography and it completely contradicts Meghan’s past statements, according to GB News.

He noted a palace staffer in this book and said, “It was Clive [now Sir Clive Alderton, private secretary to the King] who said that if we could get this right for Harry, we'd be creating a blueprint for future younger sons for generations.”

He even pinned the blame on Meghan and said, “We seconded people from Clarence House, very expert people, to help them, but the duchess wouldn't trust them.”

To make matters worse, the same source was also quoted saying, “Those two were offered considerable resources, and then later said that they had been offered no help.”

“And that was completely wrong,” they added before signing off from the chat.