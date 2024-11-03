 
Geo News

Palace source breaks silence against Meghan Markle

A palace source has just spoken out against Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

November 03, 2024

Palace source breaks silence against Meghan Markle
Palace source breaks silence against Meghan Markle

A palace source has finally shed light into what they think of Meghan Markle

A source close to the palace has finally broken their silence over Meghan’s earlier claims about being ‘left to the wolves’ while she was still a member of the Firm.

It has all been brought to light in author Robert Hardman’s biography and it completely contradicts Meghan’s past statements, according to GB News.

He noted a palace staffer in this book and said, “It was Clive [now Sir Clive Alderton, private secretary to the King] who said that if we could get this right for Harry, we'd be creating a blueprint for future younger sons for generations.”

He even pinned the blame on Meghan and said, “We seconded people from Clarence House, very expert people, to help them, but the duchess wouldn't trust them.”

To make matters worse, the same source was also quoted saying, “Those two were offered considerable resources, and then later said that they had been offered no help.”

“And that was completely wrong,” they added before signing off from the chat. 

Prince William opens up about Kate Middleton amid separation video
Prince William opens up about Kate Middleton amid separation
Lady Gaga excites fans with BTS snaps of 'Disease' amid song hype
Lady Gaga excites fans with BTS snaps of 'Disease' amid song hype
King Charles finally shares final nail in the coffin for Prince Andrew
King Charles finally shares final nail in the coffin for Prince Andrew
Andy Samberg faces 'SNL' stress again in his comeback
Andy Samberg faces 'SNL' stress again in his comeback
Diddy's key to Miami Beach in jeopardy?
Diddy's key to Miami Beach in jeopardy?
Chappell Roan shocks 'Saturday Night Live' with mysterious new song
Chappell Roan shocks 'Saturday Night Live' with mysterious new song
Princess Eugenie spotted with Prince Andrew after major snub from King Charles
Princess Eugenie spotted with Prince Andrew after major snub from King Charles
Lainey Wilson checks off 'to-do list' of cancer survivor fan: 'she did it'
Lainey Wilson checks off 'to-do list' of cancer survivor fan: 'she did it'