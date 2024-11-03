 
Geo News

Prince Harry's current life branded a ‘messy tragedy'

Prince Harry has been warned about his lifestyle and how it appear to resemble a ‘messy tragedy’ more than anything

Web Desk
November 03, 2024

Experts have just branded Prince Harry’s current life in the UK, akin to a tragedy.

Royal author Robert Hardman made this admission in his most recent book titled Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

According to The Sun, this book makes a number of inferences about the state of Prince Harry’s relationship with his father, and goes as far as to call the entire thing ‘extremely difficult’.

According to the author, it’s the ‘trust issues’ that are acting like road bumps, and are simultaneously the biggest hurdle to face before a start can happen.

According to Mr Hardman while Prince Harry’s “attitude towards the monarchy might be mellowing” given how he handled the paperback edition of his memoir Spare, “Within the Royal Family, however, the feeling would persist that, as long as Prince Harry continued to be a very busy litigant, a rapprochement would be extremely difficult.”

He also added, “'Even then,' points out an aide, 'you still have the trust issue to be resolved.”

“‘And then, having predicated this whole case on the fact that Britain is insecure, would Harry bring the children over anyway? That is the tragedy of all this. It's a mess – but it is not one of our making.'”

