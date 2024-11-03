Liam Payne to be buried soon in U.K.

After suffering a tragic death, Liam Payne's body is said to reach the U.K. in the next 48 hours.



According to The Sun, the funeral will take place next week as the officials investigate his death.

Further, the Argentinian daily La Nacion reported that the required paperwork related to his body had now been completed.

The authorities have allowed his remains to be moved from a Buenos Aires morgue to the British Cemetery in the north of the South American country's capital.

Reports also say the For You singer's funeral will likely be held on Wednesday in St Paul's Cathedral in Wolverhampton.

In the meantime, shocking details emerge after the death of the British rockstar.

Insiders revealed to Life and Style that the late star lived a double life. “On the outside, Liam was all smiles. But on the inside, he was hurting,” the tipster tattled.

Liam died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires last month. Drugs have been found in his system, his partial autopsy report said.