Chloe Grace Moretz seemingly comes out of the closet

Chloe Grace Moretz recently dropped some major news about her sexuality in a social media post.

The American actress took to Instagram and shared a post in which she endorsed Kamala Harris for president and explained why she cast her vote for the Democrat.

The 27-year-old actress, while sharing a photo of a voting sticker in red, white and blue which had the words "I voted early 2024" written on it, wrote, " There is so much on the line this election.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloë Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) Chloe Grace Moretz Madonna seemingly dropped some major news about her sexuality in recent post

Chloe continued, "I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us.”

"I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman," the actress, who got her breakthrough in 2010’s Kick-Ass, wrote.

She also noted, "We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve."

The actress concluded the post by urging her followers to cast their votes as soon as possible.

"SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you," Chloe wrote in the end.