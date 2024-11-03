Pete Davidson, John Mulaney create hilarious magic on 'Saturday Night Live'

Pete Davidson illuminated the Saturday Night Live (SNL) show with his appearance on November 2 for a funny musical skit with host John Mulaney.

First, Davidson performed with Andrew Dismukes in a scene about buying milk at a Duane Reade in Port Authority.

As soon as the skit ended, the whole cast joined in to sing parodies of popular songs, and the first song that Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim sang was a funny version of Circle of Life from The Lion King about milk.

After that, Marcello Hernandez came forward and tried to depict the emotions of a sad bottle of shampoo that too was locked in a case.

Later, he and Mulaney sang a parody of a song from The Sound of Music.

At one point, there was also a performance where Devon Walker made fun of New York City Mayor Eric Adams for his allies with Turkey by singing to the tune of Prince Ali from Aladdin.

In another, Bowen Yang turned out to be a Greyhound bus driver singing a funny version of Master of the House from Les Misérables.

Topping it off was the song from Hamilton, where Andy Samberg depicted a bear that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed to have killed during his presidential campaign.

Before the conclusion, Chloe Fineman sang a song from Cabaret and pretended to be Timothée Chalamet’s lookalike contest in New York City.

The skit finally came to an end as everyone performed on the We Go Together from Grease.

It is pertinent to mention that Davidson’s last appearance on SNL was in November 2023, when he hosted with Ice Spice as the musical guest.