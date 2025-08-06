George Clooney speaks highly of Adam Sandler after their first collaboration

Adam Sandler confesses his love for George Clooney

George Clooney is in awe of Adam Sandler after working with him for the.

While conversing with Vanity Fair, the 64-year-old American actor and filmmaker talked about working alongside Sandler in the forthcoming film Jay Kelly, claiming that the latest project has cemented their friendship and increased their mutual admiration for one another.

Clooney noted that being a part of the same project was a turning point in their relationship even though they have been affable for years.

On the other hand, Sandler admitted that when director Noah Baumbach told him the plot of the film, he said, “the sell was clear” because a few aspects of his role Ron felt same to his own life such as his character’s affection for Clooney’s Jay Kelly.

The Happy Gilmore 2 star quipped, “My character loves George’s character so much, and I thought that would be fun to do and easy to do with George.”

“And as a guy who’s an actor who’d live a similar life to Jay Kelly, it’s a crazy depiction — how accurate a lot of it is,” he added.

Sandler went on to share that his bond with the Wolfs actor deepened as they spent their time together on the set of Jay Kelly.

“He invited my family everywhere, every place in Italy and England. Our trailers were next to each other. His friends and my friends all hung out, shot hoops, threw the baseball around, talked about other movies we like, other comedians that have made us laugh, his upbringing, my upbringing,” he explained.

Per the official synopsis of the comedy-drama film, Kelly, a well-known actor, and his manager and pal Ron “embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey,” which eventually allows them question their choices, legacies, and relationships.

It is pertinent to mention that the coming-of-age comedy-drama film Jay Kelly will hit theatres on November 14 before releasing on Netflix on December 5, 2025.