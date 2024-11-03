King Charles throws his biggest financial burden out of purse strings

King Charles has moved to kick out the biggest financial burden he has, and this move has just been revealed by a source.

According to the announcement, “The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King.”

According to The Sun, even royal author Hugo Vickers later chimed into the conversation and said “Andrew has been pushed out of everything else and doesn't undertake any royal duties.” And its important to note that “he doesn't do anything with regiments or charities or take part in public life in any way at all” so “I don't think the King is being vindictive though,” he clarified while attempting to defend the King.

Although, What he might well be doing is to try and divide what might be seen as money being spent on things, like security, [with] the money that comes to the Royal Family from various sources for the public duties that they do. And since Andrew doesn't do any public duties, a bit like Prince Harry, he's not really entitled to anything from that source."

But in terms of the effects of such a move, Mr Vickers warns Prince Andrew is probably thinking “'What else are they going to do to me? Chuck me out of the house that I'm happy to live in?'” but “I've always thought it would be much more sensible if he lived more modestly,” the biographer noted.

“I hoped that perhaps if the Queen had lived, she might have discussed with him the possibility of either him or her buying him a house, so that he doesn't get involved and depend on other people.”

So all in all, “the only reason I can really think this has happened is that perhaps Prince Andrew has in fact been left enough money by his mother to be independent,” he also added before signing off.