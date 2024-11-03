Pharrell Williams recalls spending time being ‘arrogant'

Pharrell Williams recently recalled how he used to spend his time being "arrogant", and "pompous".

The 51-year-old singer talked about how working on his animated feature Piece by Piece “enabled him to reflect on his experiences with a fresh perspective” in an interview with Britain's HELLO! Magazine.

Pharrell, while praising his animated film, which was released in October 2024, said, "Essentially, this movie is my dissertation on my humility.”

“I spent most of my time being arrogant, pompous, incredibly cocky, braggadocious,” the Freedom singer recalled, adding, “That was my musical environment and that's what I thought I needed to be.”

The Happy hitmaker went on to say that when turned 40, the universe "humbled" him.

"I realised that it wasn't all about me and I was part of a bigger equation.

"I was lucky not to be a word or a sentence,” the singer said, noting, “But just to be punctuation.”

"The minute that dawns on you, you realise you're so lucky to be in that conversation,” the singer said, adding, “Humility is how you get to that place."

Pharrell's Piece by Piece is an animated biographical documentary comedy film co-produced and directed by filmmaker Morgan Neville.

Based on the life and career of the American singer, the film stars the voices of Neville, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z.