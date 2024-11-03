Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift’s mom for a special night

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player, attended the second show of her girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Indianapolis on Saturday, November 2.

According to People magazine, Kelce was enjoying when Swift was performing her hit songs at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In a photo posted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Kelce can be seen smiling as he walked into the stadium, and the 35-year-old footballer went to the VIP area, securing his place beside Swift's mom, Andrea Swift.

At one point when Swift sang So High School from her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, which many think is about him, Kelce smiled and danced with Andrea.

Seeing the rare moments, the fan exclaimed, "Oh my god," and turned the camera back to Swift on stage.

The night did not end there, as another video on X captured Kelce dancing and cheering as Swift’s mom stood by him.

On top of everything, Swift changed the lyrics of her song Karma to “Karma is guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," which she often does when Kelce illuminates her shows with his appearance.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift’s successful Eras Tour will take a break after the Indianapolis shows will start again on November 14 with concerts at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.