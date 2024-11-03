 
Sharon Osbourne on daughter Kelly's bond with Simon Cowell amid past feuds

Sharon Osbourne shares her thoughts on Kelly's friendship with Simon Cowell

November 03, 2024

Sharon Osbourne on daughter Kelly's bond with Simon Cowell amid past feuds

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her daughter's friendship with Simon Cowell, despite her own history with him.

Although Sharon and Simon have worked together on multiple shows, including The X Factor and America’s Got Talent their relationship has been rocky.

However, OK! magazine reported that Sharon supports her daughter Kelly's friendship with Simon. She said, "Oh, that's great. I'm happy that she does," even describing The X Factor judge as "great."

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Kelly spoke positively about her friend Simon, according to US Weekly.

In an interview with the outlet, Kelly shared that while he and her mother "had their issues," she always stayed "out of it."

Additionally, the It's a Boy Girl Thing actress reunited with another former The X Factor judge, Louis Walsh on the Celebrity Big brother earlier this year.

In one of their conversations, Sharon discussed Simon, revealing that she would never work with him again.

However, Simon reacted to their conversation, sharing in an interview with Mirror that "what they said about me was actually funny."

"I still consider Sharon and Louis really good friends, we could pick up the phone to each other tomorrow," he said.

