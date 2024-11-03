Photo: Real reason why David, Victoria Beckham want to settle in Miami

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham reportedly want to grow ties with the power player of USA.

The couple is planning to make Miami their home, and as a Life & Style spy the Beckham family has a major motive behind this move.

The source began, “In the U.K., they hang with royalty and are very much on that ultra-elite level but in the U.S., they've kind of had to work towards that.”

The insider also addressed, “Because there are just so many mega wealthy, uber famous people concentrated between the three big cities,” referring London, L.A., and Miami.

Reportedly, the couple “assumed they’d be the big fish in a small pond,” when they came to LA “but they quickly saw that wasn’t the case.”

“There were so many other power players. They ended up going back to London feeling a bit sheepish, but they’re ready to try again,” they continued.

In addition to this, the parents of four “feel like Miami is a place where they have the potential to become the big fish, but it’s going to require throwing their wealth and status around.”

“It’s a town that’s very showy and money talks!” the source remarked in conclusion.