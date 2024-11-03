King Charles, Camilla's lovechild comes for 'adoptee rights' and British throne

The Simon Dorante-Day alleged love child of the King and Queen of England has turned to the court for more adoptee rights, and his case has been registered against the Queensland Police Service.

For those unversed, Mr Dorante-Day claims he’s been facing ‘death threats’ and harassment despite only being on a ‘quest for answers’.

According to Radar Online, his recent Facebook post explains the case and its reasons in more detail.

According to Mr Dorante-Day, “I have been busy for the past few weeks working on a case against the Queensland Police Service for their continued breach of duty, which was filed in the Queensland Supreme Court on Monday.”

“As a family, not only have we had to deal with the public awareness of my adoption issue, but we have also had to deal with the abuse, harassment, threats, and menacing of certain sections of society.”

To make matters worse he admitted, “For nearly four years now, we’ve been forced to endure this treatment, and it's long overdue that it is legally addressed.”

Mr Dorante-Day has been very public about his belief that he is the secret lovechild born to King Charles and Queen Camilla, long before Prince William came to be.

The King and Queen were said to be 17 and 18 at the time of his birth, and the 58-year-old was adopted in Australia once he turned 8 months.

His adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, also served the Palace at one point, and at one point, made public his connection with the royals.

Thus, in an effort to garner these “adoptee” rights, he added, “These rights, legislatively established at the original adoption of the child, exist throughout the lifespan of the adoptee, and are primarily focused on the 'best interests and welfare of' the adoptee.”

“It is apparent these rights are transparent to the QPS and that they are not upholding firstly, their duty of care to my family and I, and secondly, my human rights under the Queensland Human Rights Act,” he also added before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention that Mr Dorante-Day also feels he is the 'rightful' suceesor of King Charles, and has been pushing for a paternity test for years now.

In one conversation with 7News, he even said, "These accusations that I’m doing this for money? Yeah, right, okay. And I’m doing it for fame? None is true... I’m 100 percent confident that I will have the answers."