Photo: Tom Cruise hitting up David, Victoria Beckham in Florida: Source

Tom Cruise reportedly does not have many friends in the United States of America.

As per the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, Tom Cruise is spending majority of his time with the Beckham family during his stay in Florida.

“Tom is going to be spending more time in Florida and is hitting up the Beckhams,” the source added.

They went on to claimed, “He doesn’t have a lot of friends anymore, so he’s focused on wooing them.”

It was previously shared that Tom Cruise has reportedly lost his place in the Scientology Community in Los Angeles, but recently he showed up at the Church of Scientology's annual Patron's Ball in England.

Reportedly, the 62-year-old acting sensation is “bombarding them and saying he can’t wait to hang out,” with their brood.

This report comes after a source dished that the Beckham family is trying to settle down in Miami as the pair has found peace in the city popular for world-class beaches.

The source even referred to London, L.A., and Miami and explained that the Beckham’s want to buy a house in Miami “because there are just so many mega wealthy, uber famous people concentrated between the three big cities.”