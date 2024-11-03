Teresa Giudice gives update after lip filler migration

Teresa Giudice is taking a break from lip fillers after noticing some filler migration in her upper lip.

The RHONJ star, 52, announced in a recent video that she was getting her fillers dissolved as she reached the clinic in Caldwell, NJ.

“I know a lot of you make comments about my lips,” the reality star said in the video as she took fans along for the process.

“I like my lips but I’m gonna try a different way.”

Giudice said she’d spoken to Chanel about her options after previously having her Botox done from her.

“Instead of a wider look, we’re gonna go for more height, a crispier vermilion border,” Chanel explained. “A more natural look.”

The vermilion border, according to Hayes Valley Medical Esthetics, is “the line of demarcation between your lips and the surrounding skin.”

The Turning the Tables host admitted she was “a little nervous, but excited” and ready to “start fresh.”

She also showed her fans the process of getting her fillers dissolved, which included having a numbing cream applied to her lips and receiving injections of an enzyme that attacks hyaluronic acid.

Chanel applied some bruising cream to the reality star as a final step.

Giudice said she did not experience any pain or burning sensation because her lips were completely numb.

She then updated fans about eight and a half hours after her appointment and showed that she had some minimal bruising on her bottom lip, which was expected.

She confirmed that she will return in about two weeks to get some filler injections for her desired look.

However, her fans advised her against her by encouraging her to stick to the natural look.

“Leave them dissolved!! You look amazing – less can be more!” one fan urged in the comment section of her TikTok video.

“Keep your natural lips!!! They are stunning and you look younger!” a second added.

“Leave them you look so pretty!!!” another thrilled fan wrote. “I like your lips a lot better now with out [sic] the filler!”

A fourth commented, “You don’t need filler!”

Giudice has been vocal about the procedures she’s gotten done over the years.

She originally admitted to getting her lips done during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 reunion in 2021, per Bravo.

Besides that, she has Leo admitted to getting her nose done as well as her breasts a decade after originally getting an augmentation.

Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga claimed in 2023 that Giudice also had her forehead lengthened, but the claim was not confirmed by the reality star herself.