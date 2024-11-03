Photo: Kylie Jenner makes Kendall Jenner feel black sheep of Kardashians: Source

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are reportedly leaning on each other amid backlash from the fashion industry.

However, things have not always been smooth for the duo as an insider recently revealed to Life & Style that they both experience sibling rivalry.

The spy kicked off the tip shared, “Their fights have been epic, even worse than anyone has seen on TV.”

“It gets ugly, physical even, very down-and-dirty,” claimed the source.

The source even claimed that the sisters are highly competitive and their feud “usually it’s rooted in jealousy — who their mom pays more attention to, who’s the most popular.”

“They’ve fought over borrowing clothes,” they continued.

Speaking of Kylie Jenner, the source mentioned that she thinks that Kendall should also start a family as she is the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan who doesn’t have her own kids.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kylie already shares two kids with Travis Scott and is reportedly planning her third child with Timothee Chalamet.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “Kylie loves to hit below the belt with that; it’s a sore spot for Kendall and makes her feel like the black sheep of the family,” noting, “They have both made each other cry many times.”