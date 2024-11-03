Helen Hunt on instant chemistry with late 'Twister' co-star Bill Paxton

Helen Hunt has opened up about her feelings for her late co-star, Bill Paxton.

At Rhode Island Comic Con, the Hollywood star candidly shared with the audience about the chemistry she had with Paxton while filming Twister.



During the disastrous film's special screening, Hunt shared, "I think we immediately had the chemistry."

Reflecting on her experience filming with Paxton, who passed away at 61 due to a stroke, she said, "There’s this old trope that is true. Sometimes you have chemistry with someone.”

“And you love everything they say and you want to jump in their arms,” she added, “other times they drive you crazy — and that’s another kind of chemistry."

"So I think we both realized that was what was asked of us in this," the As Good As It Gets’ actor noted.

Hunt also talked about her co-star Jami Gertz. "She played someone who's such a drag, asking all the boring questions and not wanting to get her suit dirty," she recalled. "Her character made mine look cool, so I owe it to her—a lot of it."

Before concluding, she shared, "There’s very few things I take credit for in this movie, because it is so much bigger than me."

In Twister, Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton starred as an estranged couple working together to combat devastating tornadoes.

