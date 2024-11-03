 
Jesse Metcalfe reveals benefit of dating outside of entertainment world

Jesse Metcalfe has been dating Helene Immel since 2023

Jesse Metcalfe says dating someone who’s not from the entertainment industry is a good balance.

Metcalfe and his girlfriend Helene Immel attended Cirque du Soleil’s KOOZA premiere, where the Desperate Housewives alum.

“It's always a good balance for someone in this crazy business to date someone outside of the entertainment industry,” Metcalfe told People.

The John Tucker Must Die star’s girlfriend has released some music under the stage name Lenachka, but now works in the real estate industry.

The couple has been dating since 2023, going Instagram official on the star’s 45th birthday last year. Immel shared a photo of the duo, writing, “Here’s to many more hikes with you. Happy Birthday baby @realjessemetcalfe .”

At the event, Metcalfe also revealed that he hasn’t watched his hit show Desperate Housewives since it aired.

”It’s been a minute — probably when it aired,” he admitted.

He also talked about how working out benefits him, saying, “Yeah, I think I’m in better shape now. I sort of had that youthful, kind of thinner physique. I’ve since put on a couple pounds, but in a good way.”

“The most important thing about [working out] for me is that it just kind of keeps my mind right,” the Dancing With the Star’s alum said. “On the days when I have a busy morning and I don't get to the gym till the afternoon, I can feel that.”

Jesse Metcalfe added, “It’s a stress reliever, and it’s always been an anchor for me, you know, since I started working out when I was 14 or 15.”

