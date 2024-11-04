Prince William, Kate Middleton's surprisingly different views on faith

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, may present a united front, but they have differing views on faith and religion, according to royal insiders.



William, the Prince of Wales is taking a modern approach to faith and ceremony, while Kate, the Princess of Wales is “more interested” in her faith since she was diagnosed with cancer.

According to an insider, the father-of-three has not been drawn closer to his faith since Kate was diagnosed of the potentially life threatening disease.

"No change of course there,” they said, adding, "He is a modern young man, and I think he gets embarrassed by certain aspects of ceremonial and religion.”

The Prince of Wales has reportedly committed to "observe all his constitutional obligations to the Church of England" when he ascends the throne, reported GB News.

According to Robert Hardman, William would not "suddenly become a regular worshipper or feign an enthusiasm for something that he does not feel personally, however bleak the situation.”

He penned in his new book that William has historically "shared his father's interest in faith and spiritualism, nor the late Queen's solid devotion to the Anglican communion.”